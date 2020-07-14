NORTH SMITHFIELD - Josephine M. (Stanteiski) Yozura passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020.She was the wife of the late Paul Yozura and the daughter of the late Wladimir and Fila Stanteiski.Born in Woonsocket on March 26, 1922 she was a life long resident of Woonsocket until moving to the Meadows in North Smithfield in 2013.Josephine or Jo-Jo as friends knew her was very outgoing and belonged to several of the senior groups in the city in past years.Before her retirement she was employed by the Rubber Shop, Danny Sadwins and the A.T.Cross Company.Josephine is survived by her daughter Linda and son in law Ralph Vallee of North Smithfield.She is also survived by her sister Helen San Souci of Woonsocket and several nieces and nephews.She was also the sister of the late Eugene Stanteiski and Anastasia Ferguson.Arrangements were private and under the direction of the Kubaska Funeral Home in Woonsocket.