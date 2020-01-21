|
|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Josephine S. "Josie" McPherson passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19th at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter McPherson, Sr and the mother of Walter McPherson, Jr. and his wife Jeanne of Cumberland. Born in Millville, MA on February 12, 1922 to Stanislaw and Zofia (Blachaniec) Kotwica. She resided in Woonsocket most of her life, attended Woonsocket schools and the former Hill College. She was a graduate of the Arthur Angelo School of Hair Design and Cosmetology and practiced on a part-time basis for many years. She worked for ITT Royal Electric for over 30 years as an inspector. Josephine had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in both the St. Charles Church and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church choirs. She was especially proud of her Polish heritage and belonged to the Polish Conversational Group for many years. She was an accomplished Scrabble player and never missed an opportunity to play.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Kimberly Paquette of Greenville and Michael McPherson of Cumberland. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Ashley Paquette and Kaitlynne, Hailey and Sean McPherson. She was the sister of the late Albert and Raymond Kotwica, Janet Krajewski and Wanda Tabak.
A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket on Thursday, January 23rd at 11 am with visitation starting at 10:15 am. Burial will immediately follow at the St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to The Roland Paquette, Jr Memorial Foundation, 20 Baldwin Drive, Greenville, RI. 02820. Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 22, 2020