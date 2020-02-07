|
BELLINGHAM - Joshua R. Guillet, 37, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center unexpectedly after being stricken at home. He is the beloved son of Richard L. and Margaret M. (Griffin) Guillet and the loving brother of Jasmine A. Guillet and her husband, Richard McKenna and Jesse L. Guillet all of Bellingham, MA.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday February 11th at 9AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St., (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Monday, February 10th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 8, 2020