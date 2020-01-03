|
CUMBERLAND - Joyce E. Rivers, daughter of the late Victor P. Rivers and Josephine (Slobogan) Rivers, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Mount St. Rita Health Center in Cumberland, RI, surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce had lived in Northern California for the past 50 years before returning to RI due to a terminal illness.
Joyce was an avid animal lover and at one time, a great and loving caretaker to 15 wonderful cats. Joyce also loved our cherished New England teams including the NE Patriots, Boston Bruins and the Boston Red Sox. She was also a prolific short story writer, her last one being "The Chip", a short sweet and very human story.
Joyce leaves behind three siblings, Jim Rivers and his wife Sue, of Cumberland, RI; Jack Rivers and his wife, Diane of Woonsocket, RI and Phyllis Provencal and her husband, Roland of Cumberland, RI, as well as, several nieces and nephews and friends out in West Point, CA. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 5, 2020