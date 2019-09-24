Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Judith A. (Arcand) Onorato

Judith A. (Arcand) Onorato Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Judith A. (Arcand) Onorato, 77, of Woonsocket, died September 21, 2019 in The Holiday. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Clifford) Arcand.
Judith worked as a school teacher for Blackstone, North Smithfield and the Catholic Educational System. She was a member of AFGS, the Elk's Club, and the Women's Auxiliary of the Italian Workingmen's Club. She was also as avid reader, and enjoyed playing volleyball and watching Jeopardy!
She is survived by three sons, John Onorato of Chicopee, MA, David Onorato of Woonsocket, and Brian Onorato of Maryland; a daughter, Christine Onorato of Warwick; two sisters, Gail Sassi of Westerly, and Linda Perrault of Florida; four grandchildren; and her former husband, Richard Onorato of Woonsocket.
Her funeral will be held Friday September 27, 2019 beginning with visitation at 10:30 AM, followed by a service at Noon in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket RI 02895.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 25, 2019
