HUMBOLDT, TN - Judith M (Godin/Forget) Crutchfield, age 60, from Humboldt, TN entered into rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Judy was born February 20, 1960 in Providence RI to Rose (Vandal) and Adolphe Godin. She was the wife of Jack Crutchfield for 11 years.
Beside her husband, she is survived by her granddaughter Gina, her two sisters Alice McCollum of RI, Doris Pelland of GA, her brother David Paul of RI, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and close church friends. She was also the sister of the late Richard Paul of CA, and mother of the late Gina Forget and Selina Forget.
Judy was very active in her church, loved making her crafts for the Arts and Crafts Shows, loved to go fishing, going out to eat with her husband once a week, watching all New England sports teams, playing Bingo, and spending time with her granddaughter.
There will be no services at this time. On-line guest book can be viewed at MedinaFuneralHome.com.
