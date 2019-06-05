Home

Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Precious Blood Church
94 Carrington Ave.
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Precious Blood Church
94 Carrington Ave.
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Resources
Jules "Alou" Varela Obituary
ATTLEBORO - Jules Varela, 26, of Attleboro, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 at home.
Born in Dakar, Senegal, he was the loving son of Philomene Faye of Attleboro. Jules came to the United States as a young child and lived in Woonsocket, RI for many years. He was a graduate of Woonsocket High School, Class of 2009 and attended Bristol Community College.
Jules, known to family as "Alou", was extremely adept at software engineering and computer design. He was an ardent sports fan; he especially supported the Patriots and Senegal's national soccer team, The Lions of Teranga. His hobbies included fishing, sports, video games, and chess. He was a communicant of Precious Blood Church where he served as an altar boy for many years.
Jules will be remembered as a passionate, kind, and intelligent young man.
Jules is survived by his mother Philomene Faye, his sister Louise Varela, and his girlfriend Celine Lopy. He is also survived by his extended family both in the United States and in Senegal.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10:00 am in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Saturday morning from 8:00-9:45 am, prior to Mass, in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 6, 2019
