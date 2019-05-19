Home

Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Church
Harris Avenue
Woonsocket, RI
Julia R. Boczar Obituary
WOONSOCKET – Julia R. (Serylak) Boczar, 102, a lifelong resident of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Saturday at the St. Antoine residence. She was the wife of the late Stanley Boczar.

Born Oct. 6, 1916. in Woonsocket she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Nowak) Serylak. Julia was a communicant and a very active member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Woonsocket.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia, and her husband Roland Sicotte of Bluffton, S.C.; a grandson, Philip Sicotte; and two nephews, Thomas and Francis. She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 22, at 11 a.m.. in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Harris Avenue.

Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are omitted.

Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 20, 2019
