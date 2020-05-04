WOONSOCKET - Julien T. Pouliot 74, of Janet Ave. died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late August and Rita (Barry) Pouliot. Julien served in the US Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a dental technician and owner/operator of Julien Pouliot Dental Lab in Woonsocket for many years. Julien loved being on a bike, whether it be his motorcycle or bicycle. When he was younger, he also enjoyed boating.
Julien is survived by his sons Marc Pouliot and his wife Angela and Michel Pouliot and his fiancé Gail Houle all of Woonsocket, two brothers, Richard and Paul Pouliot both of Woonsocket, four sisters Suzanne Lareau, Monique Drainville and Charline Linares all of Woonsocket, and Denise Pouliot of Attleboro, and the love of his life, his granddaughter Rose. He is also survived by his former wife Vivian (Godbout) Pouliot who took great care of him during his illness.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home and will be held at-a-later date. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences and for further information.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 4 to May 12, 2020.