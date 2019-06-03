BELLINGHAM - June A. (Bachand) Bissonnette, 86, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge, MA with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Roger E. Bissonnette. Born in Worcester, MA on July 26, 1932, she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Aurore Bachand. She is the loving mother of Robert M. Bissonnette and his wife, Diane of Whitinsville, MA, Thomas C. Bissonnette and Lynn Trouchelman of Goodyear, AZ, Debra A. Bissonnette & Arthur Beauchesne of No. Smithfield, RI, and Linda S. Mazzola and her husband Dean of Blackstone, MA. She leaves her cherished 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is the sister of Aldor Bachand of Woonsocket, RI, Diana Campbell of Texas, Susan Allen of Las Vegas, NV, and the late Norman Bachand.

June was a resident of Bellingham for 58 years formerly of Blackstone. She worked at US Rubber as a stitcher for many years until their closing. She enjoyed crafts, knitting and sewing. She was an avid Patriots fan. June enjoyed family parties and vacationing together. Devoted to her family she will be greatly missed.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 11AM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St., (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 9AM to 11AM prior to service. Interment will follow at the Scott Cemetery, Center St., Bellingham. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of June A. Bissonnette to the Lydia Taft House, 60 Quaker Highway, Uxbridge, MA 01569 would be appreciated.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary