WOONSOCKET - Justina M. Jerominek, 31, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of John W. Jerominek Jr. step daughter to Angela (Evans) Jerominek of Woonsocket and the late Cynthia (Fontaine) Jerominek.
Justina loved the beach, especially Beaver Tail. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, making home made soap, and gardening. She was a big supporter for autism.
She is also leaves behind her two children, Joshua and Aliana, of Woonsocket. One brother John R. Jerominek of North Smithfield. Her maternal grandmother, Marie (Lebrun) Masterson and her husband Ronald.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 7 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4-7 PM prior to the service. Burial will be will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations to; Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism to PO Box 2157, Framingham, MA 01703 in Justina's memory would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 12, 2019