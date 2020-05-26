Karlene (Gill) Lord
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Karlene (Gill) Lord 58 passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen (Lanowy) Gill.

She worked as a School Bus Driver for First Student for several years.

Karlene loved to spend time with family and friends. In her younger years she enjoyed taking rides on motorcycles. Karlene loved to spend time at home.

She is survived by one daughter, Kristal Coppinger and her husband John of Woonsocket. One brother, Kenneth Gill Jr. and his wife Lisa of Attleboro, MA. Two grandchildren, Bethany and Shaun Coppinger of Woonsocket. One Niece, Sarah Gill of Attleboro, MA and one nephew, Jacob Gill or Attleboro, MA.

Her funeral and burial are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 26 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved