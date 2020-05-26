WOONSOCKET - Karlene (Gill) Lord 58 passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen (Lanowy) Gill.



She worked as a School Bus Driver for First Student for several years.



Karlene loved to spend time with family and friends. In her younger years she enjoyed taking rides on motorcycles. Karlene loved to spend time at home.



She is survived by one daughter, Kristal Coppinger and her husband John of Woonsocket. One brother, Kenneth Gill Jr. and his wife Lisa of Attleboro, MA. Two grandchildren, Bethany and Shaun Coppinger of Woonsocket. One Niece, Sarah Gill of Attleboro, MA and one nephew, Jacob Gill or Attleboro, MA.



Her funeral and burial are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.

