WOONSOCKET - Neal, Kathan (Kennedy), 89, died April 23, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late David B. Neal. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Raymond P. Kennedy and Mary (Dorsey) Kennedy. She lived in North Smithfield since 2013.

Kathan graduated from St. Charles School, St. Xavier Academy, St. Vincent School of Nursing, Boston College and Boston University. She was a Nursing Educator and also a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner for many years in Florida. In 1996, Kathan and her husband, David, founded the Red Apple Training Center, which serves developmentally disabled adults. The center is still in operation today.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas F. Kennedy of Manchester, NH and her sister, Rosemary Thomas of Smithfield, RI. Seven nieces and nephews and thirteen grand nieces and grand nephews also survive.

Her sense of humor and style, her kindness and compassion will be remembered by all who knew her. Kathan was a Secular Franciscan and a very faithful Catholic. The family greatly appreciates the loving care provided by the entire staff of the Special Care Unit of the St. Antoine Residence.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, 399 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence, RI 02911, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, or St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896 would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 14, 2019