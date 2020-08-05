1/
Katherine M. (Gregson) Paige
BLACKSTONE - Katherine M. (Gregson) Paige, 85, formerly of Blackstone, died August 1, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of Philip Paige. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James and Bernadine (Murray) Gregson.

Mrs. Paige worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Blackstone- Millville Regional School District, and had also worked for Bernat Yarn, Uxbridge. Katherine enjoyed spending time with her family and trips to the beach.

She is survived by two sons, Gregg Paige and his wife Pam of Woonsocket, and James Paige and his wife Sallie of Blackstone; two daughters, Leslie Paterson and her husband Bruce of Blackstone, and Beth Tichy of Blackstone; nine grand- children, Rebecca McClelland, Gregg and Jonathan Paige, Rob, Bryan, Kurtis, and Hayley Paterson, and Allison and Andrew Tichy; as well as, five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late James, Edward, and Robert Gregson, Bernadine Roccio, and Dorothy Jubinville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone. Burial will follow in Blackstone Cemetery.

Calling hours are Sunday from 2-4 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Antoine Residence Special Care Unit, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, RI 02896.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
