Kathleen A. (Cameron) Lavoie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURRILLVILE - Kathleen A. Lavoie, 72, of Harrisville, RI, passed away on May 18, 2020, at the Friendly Home. She was the wife of Thomas Lavoie. Born in Everett, MA, a daughter of the late William & Barbara (Hall) Cameron.

She worked in area textiles, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Kevin Lavoie and his wife Michelle, Tammy Yearby and her husband Keith, Maureen Shelton and her husband Jay, grandchidren, Tiffanie, Anthony, Katie, Whitney, Kyle, Christina, Shyanna, Nia, Jerell, Yaneliz, Natalia, Destiny and Sarah and 11 great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Linda, Brenda, Paul and Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her son Shawn Lavoie, a grandson, Christopher Lavoie and siblings, William, Ruthie and Terry.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., No. Smithfield, RI.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 26 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved