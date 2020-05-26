BURRILLVILE - Kathleen A. Lavoie, 72, of Harrisville, RI, passed away on May 18, 2020, at the Friendly Home. She was the wife of Thomas Lavoie. Born in Everett, MA, a daughter of the late William & Barbara (Hall) Cameron.She worked in area textiles, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Kevin Lavoie and his wife Michelle, Tammy Yearby and her husband Keith, Maureen Shelton and her husband Jay, grandchidren, Tiffanie, Anthony, Katie, Whitney, Kyle, Christina, Shyanna, Nia, Jerell, Yaneliz, Natalia, Destiny and Sarah and 11 great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Linda, Brenda, Paul and Joseph.She was preceded in death by her son Shawn Lavoie, a grandson, Christopher Lavoie and siblings, William, Ruthie and Terry.Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., No. Smithfield, RI.