OAKHAM, MA - Kathleen (Beck) Adams, 68, passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2019 from complications of ovarian cancer.
She leaves her husband Chris; brothers; sisters; many nieces & nephews; great nieces & nephews.
She was born in Rhode Island and graduated from Holliston High School. She worked her entire adult life and retired from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 2018.
Kathleen had many hobbies, went on many adventures and was a life long learner.
A celebration of Kathleen's Life will be held in the spring to be announced. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 12, 2019