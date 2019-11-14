|
WOONSOCKET - Kathleen E. (Shurick) Craven, 81, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a long illness on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Esther (Mountain) Shurick. She lived her early years in Millville, MA and graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in Milford, MA Class of 1956.
Kathleen is survived by her beloved children Eric J. and his wife Kara Craven of Germany. Maureen and her husband Dave Etter of Lincoln with whom she had resided. Also her grandchildren, Travis Smith of Smithfield; Michaela Smith-Rios and her husband Jordan of No. Kingstown; Bailey and Christopher Craven of Germany; Lyndsey and James Church of Cranston; Brandon Etter of Lincoln and her cherished great-grandchildren Landon and Lennox Rios of No. Kingstown; Greyson Smith of Smithfield; Ethan, Aidan, and Wyatt Church of Cranston. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frances Godin and her late husband Romeo of Foxboro, the late Eleanor Ranieri and her late husband Donald J. of Bellingham, and the late Esther Shurick. Kathleen cherished her family as gifts from God. She will be greatly missed.
Kathleen was retired from the Archdiocese of Boston (Caritas Norwood/Southwood Hospitals) she was also a former employee of the Town of Bellingham as an aide in a 502.4 classroom for 7 years.
Kathleen traveled extensively with her ex-husband Robert Craven now of Safety Harbor, FL who was career Navy. She and her children lived in many places but her favorites were Japan, Thailand and Barbados, TWI. During her time in Asia, she was a Red Cross Volunteer at the US Army Hospital in Bangkok during the Vietnam War. She also visited the wounded at Kishini Field Hospital in Japan twice monthly. To her death she treasured our Vietnam Vets.
Kathleen was a parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church, Woonsocket.
Funeral will be held on Monday, November 18th at 9:00AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St., Woonsocket, RI. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Sunday, November 17th from 1PM to 4PM at the funeral home. Donations can be made in her memory to your favorite .
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 15, 2019