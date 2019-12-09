|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Kathleen M. (Bennett) Stand, 99, of North Smithfield, died December 6, 2019 in Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was the wife of the late Alfred J. Stand. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late George H. and Charlotte (Redman) Bennett.
Mrs. Stand was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where she participated in the Episcopal Church Womens Group.
She leaves her daughter Norma J. Coon of Greenwood Lake, NY, four grandchildren, Heather Coard and her husband Michael of Greenwood Lake, NY, Christopher Coon and his wife Marjie of Fishkill, NY, Seth Coon of Greenwood Lake, NY and Susannah Coon and her husband Kyle Utter of Albany, NY, and four great grandchildren, Victoria Coard and her significant other Conrad Kroll, Christopher Coard, Alexandria Coard, and Harrison Coard all of Greenwood Lake, NY. She was predeceased by her brother Norman W. Bennett.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 beginning with visitation at 12PM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket, with a service at 1PM in St. John Episcopal Church, 49 Central Street, Millville, MA. Burial will follow in Slatersville Cemetery, Green St., Slatersville, RI.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 10, 2019