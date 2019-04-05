Home

WOONSOCKET - Kathy-Jo M. Tetreault 48, of Bernon St. died March 31, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Thomas E and Diane (Limburg) Tetreault of PA. Kathy-Jo enjoyed doing crafts especially crocheting and painting flowers and nature. She loved making people laugh.
Besides her parents she leaves three daughters, Alexys Martinez, and Alyssandra Tetreault both of Woonsocket, and Angelica Tetreault of Providence; two brothers Timothy Tetreault of WI, and Jamie Tetreault of VA, and five grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St. Woonsocket, concluding with a prayer service. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 6, 2019
