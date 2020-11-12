1/1
Kenneth W. Train
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKSTONE - Kenneth W. Train, 55, of Blackstone, MA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Born in Manchester, NH on June 3, 1965, he is the son of Kurt W. Train and the late Kathleen M. (Kenyon) Train. He is the brother of Kristine D. Costello and her husband, John of Bellingham, MA and Kevin M. Train and his wife, Ariane of Franklin, TN. He leaves his nieces and nephews, Mackenzie, Ryan, Kyle, Tyler, Carrington, Zachary and Tanner, and great nephew Wyatt and great niece Delaney.

A resident of Blackstone, MA formerly of Franklin, TN and Plaistow, NH, Kenneth was a graduate of Timberlane Regional High School, Plaistow, NH class of 1983. Kenneth was currently employed at Eagle Stainless Tube Corporation in the shipping department. Previously he had a long career and experience in the trucking, moving and transportation field, in addition to warehouse management.

He loved music especially hard rock and heavy metal and attending concerts. He played several varsity sports at Timberlane Regional High School and in an adult softball league. He enjoyed being with friends, outdoor activities, working in the yard, barbecues, listening to music, fishing and golf, and was passionate about his Patriots and Bruins. Kenneth will be greatly missed.

Visiting hours are on Friday, November 13th from 6PM to 8PM at Cartier' s Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Social distancing, face masks are required for all portions of services.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 11:30AM at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone, MA.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Charles Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartier's - BELLINGHAM

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved