CHEPACHET - Kent Spottswood, 67, of Chepachet, R.I. passed away suddenly at home on April 18, 2020. He was formerly of Sudbury, MA.



Born on March 23, 1953, in Cambridge, MA, he was the son of the late Leo and Barbara Spottswood. He was raised in Sudbury, MA and was a 1971 graduate of Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School. He went on to pursue a career in journalism and became a copy editor for daily paper, The Woonsocket Call in Woonsocket, RI, where he worked for 20 years.



Mr. Spottswood was a true man of New England and can best be described best by all of the things that drove his life - he was an adventurer, a journalist, a musician, a naturalist, a folklorist, a historian, a photographer, a writer, a true raconteur. He lived life in his own way and made no apologies for it.



He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Spottswood; his sister, Diane Spottswood of Sudbury, MA; his daughter, Alicia Berrospe of Winchendon, MA; his son, Alexander Spottswood of Providence, R.I.; and a step son, Jamison Odone of LaVale, Maryland. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



In the words of one of his literary heroes, Henry David Thoreau, Mr. Spottswood truly tried to live every day using this quote as his North Star, "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you've imagined. As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler".



Lastly, in the words of Mr. Spottswood, "Darlin', I'm home".



A celebration of his life will be planned and announced at a later date.

