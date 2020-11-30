NORTH SMITHFIELD - Kevin Bligh, 56, of St. Paul St., North Smithfield, died November 26, 2020 at home. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Patrick and Kathleen (Callaghan) Bligh, and foster son of the late Normand and Mary (McNamara) Gravel.
Kevin participated in several programs run by RIARC and Seven Hills, as well as, served Mass for many years at Holy Family Church, Woonsocket. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the New England Patriots. Kevin appreciated car rides, while listening to music and marveling in the beauty of the clouds and the sky. He was an accomplished weight lifter and Special Olympics medal recipient. He enjoyed joking, had a sharp wit, and was tender hearted with an upbeat, caring and charming personality. The family would like to thank and recognize Refocus for their additional support to Kevin and his family.
He is survived by his siblings Kathleen Roy, Brenda Neary, and Norman Bligh. Kevin is also survived by his foster family; Bill Gravel and his son Billy and his wife, Sarah, all of North Smithfield; John Gravel and his wife, Dolores of Woonsocket and their son Joshua and his wife Stephanie of Warwick, Paul Groski of West Warwick, as well as, his dedicated caregivers and friends, Katherine Lachut, and Sharon and Angela Santucci. He was the foster brother of the late Thomas and Ann-Marie Gravel, and Stephen Clarke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket and may be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/53296581
Social distancing guidelines will be observed in church. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 with the acknowledgement of the caring and professional visiting nurses and hospice services they provided.www.holtfuneralhome.com