MANVILLE - Kevin Farrell, 73, of Manville died Friday at Landmark Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Lucy A (Lariviere) Farrell. They were married on September 21, 1985.

Born in Woonsocket and raised in Cumberland, he was a son of the late Irwin and Dorothy (Gately) Farrell. He was a resident of Manville for most of his life.

Kevin was employed as a master pipefitter with Petroleum Engineering in Bellingham. In his earlier years, he worked for BCS Oil Company, Consumers Fuel Company, and Fogarty Hospital. He was a loyal member of the Enrico Caruso Club and the Albion Social Club.

Kevin was a lover of music and dancing, he enjoyed spinning tunes as a DJ. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially Lincoln Woods and Oakland Beach while fishing or just relaxing. He had a lifelong affinity for antique and classic cars. He especially loved his 1953 Ford coupe and his "Bibbit", a 1985 Volkswagen Rabbit.

An outgoing, friendly, and down to earth guy, hands down Kevin was the life of the party.

In addition to his wife of over 33 years, he is survived by his children, Kevin P. Farrell and his wife Andrea, Kelsey L. Berube and her husband Zachary, and April Morris and her husband Greg. He was the father of the late Tina Grondines. He was the brother of Owen Farrell and wife Marie, his twin brother Michael Farrell, Robin Farrell and late wife Terry, Ellen Curodeau and husband Paul, her twin sister Katie Cunha and husband Jeff, and late sister Maggie Morin. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren Logan, Xander, Liam, Branden, Kaitlyn, Ava, and Emma, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4-7 pm with a service at 7:00 pm at the Menard- Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will be private.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 11, 2019