Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
WOONSOCKET - Kevin James Broderick, 61, of Woonsocket, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. Born in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of the late John and Agnes (Tiernan) Broderick.
Kevin was proud of his service as an Army Veteran from 1977-1980 with service in Germany. He enjoyed his cribbage league and cards with friends, as well as adventures and travel with family and friends. He was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams, and was fortunate to attend a Super Bowl and a World Series.
He is survived by his siblings: Marylou Averill, John, Peter, William, Katherine, and Barbara Broderick and their spouses. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and friends, including dear friends from Hospice who cared for him during his battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12-2 PM at the Cercle Laurier, 165 E. School St., Woonsocket. Burial will be Private on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hope Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 28, 2019
