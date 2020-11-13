WOONSOCKET - Kimberly R. King passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 4, 2020. She was born on Dec. 28, 1963 in Woonsocket RI to Emma Haczynski and Joseph Haczynski.Kimberly was a one of a kind woman who expressed kindness to all that she met. Her smile and laugh were infectious. You would often find her in her kitchen cooking delicious food to share with the people she loved. Kimberly spent time in the final years of her life traveling with friends and family.For many years Kimberly worked for CVS Health in Woonsocket, RI. Kimberly had worked with hundreds of colleagues throughout her time at CVS and she called many of them friends.Kimberly is survived by her two daughters Kaitlyn King and Megan King, and her brother Joseph Haczynski.Funeral & Burial Arrangements will be Private.