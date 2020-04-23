Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Milliken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt A. Milliken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kurt A. Milliken Obituary
BELLINGHAM - Kurt A. Milliken, 55, of Bellingham, MA passed away at home on Friday, April 10, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 30 years of Renee D. (Rocheleau) Milliken. Born in Englewood, NJ on November 19, 1964 the son of Marleen (Albrecht) Milliken of Milford, MA and the late John Milliken. He is the loving father of Timothy K.A. Milliken and Samantha R. Milliken of Milford, MA. He leaves his brothers John Milliken and his wife, Eunice of Milford, MA and Chris Milliken and his wife, Kim of Millville, MA.

Arrangements are private due to the COVID-19 Virus. Services will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Please visit funeral home website for updates.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book and updates visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kurt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -