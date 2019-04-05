CUMBERLAND - Kurt Douglas Brodeur, 56, of Cumberland, RI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Donna K. (Boyle) Brodeur, to whom he was married on June 8, 2012.

Born on January 28, 1963 in Woonsocket, RI, he was the son of the late Lucien and Ruth (Beckwith) Brodeur.

A graduate of Woonsocket High School, Class of 1981, where he had been a member of the school band, Kurt then proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy. He worked for thirty years for the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier, and for many years as a Caretaker for the Wrentham State School in Wrentham, MA, and for Avatar Residential Inc. in Lincoln, RI.

A resident of Cumberland for the past three years, he previously lived in North Smithfield, Woonsocket, and Cumberland, RI.

A warm, caring, outgoing man of strong faith, he had a wonderful smile and a heart of gold. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Red Sox and the Patriots, having been a season ticket holder for many years. He loved racquetball and fishing, and held a very special place in his heart for his faithful companion, his dog "Boots".

In addition to his wife, he leaves his step-children: Timothy J. Corey of North Smithfield, RI; Jonathan P. Corey of North Smithfield, RI; and Nathan P. Sheppard of Lincoln, RI. He was the dear brother of Glenn Brodeur and his wife, Nancy Whitehouse-Brodeur of Franklin, MA; Keith Brodeur of Providence, RI; Karen Russo and her husband, Dana Russo, of Cumberland, RI; and the late Gail L. Brodeur-Charest and her husband, Clive Charest of Cranston, RI. He leaves his niece, Sarah Lopatka of Cumberland, RI; and his nephews, Kyle Baillargeon of Cumberland, RI, and Eric Crepeau of New York; as well as many dear friends. Kurt was the former husband and dear friend of Leslie S. (Namaka) Brayall of Pawtucket, RI.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Kurt by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service with Military Honors at 12:00 Noon at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kurt to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary