WOONSOCKET - R.I.P our beautiful sweet Laraine E. (Peck) Chan, 68, of Woonsocket, went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019 in Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of John Chan. Born in Leominster, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Severens) Peck.
Laraine was active in gymnastics in her earlier years. She enjoyed gardening and shopping. She was the happiest spending holiday dinners with her family, and summers on Cape Cod. Laraine was an animal lover and always supported local animal shelters and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Her family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Besides her husband John, she is survived by her son, Jonathan Chan of Woonsocket; a grandson Zachary Chan, three brothers, five sisters, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Mark Lutheran Church, 871 Harris Ave, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Calling hours are Monday from 4 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 25, 2019