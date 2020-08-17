1/1
Larry M. "Larry" Brouillard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Laurier M. Larry" Brouillard, 88, of Woonsocket died Saturday evening July 25, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. He was the former husband of that late Jacqueline A. (Beaudreau) Griffin who passed away in May 2017. He was also the former husband of Claire Lamontagne.

Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Laplante) Brouillard. He was a lifelong resident of the city.

Although his first name was technically Laurier (certainly a good French- Canadian name and one to rightly proud of) he was known to all as "Larry".

Larry was a veteran of the United States Army serving during in the Korean War. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Following his service to his country Larry was employed by Woonsocket Spinning for over 25 years before retiring. He also worked in the transport industry.

Larry was a longtime member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge # 850 in Woonsocket, an organization of which he was very proud and dedicated.

Larry loved to hit the open road on his motorcycle. He made many poker runs and traveled all over the New England area. Larry also liked to try his luck at the racetrack and play an exciting game of cribbage.

Larry loved his music. Be it on old vinyl records or reel-to-reel Larry loved the sounds that transported him back to the days of his youth. Elvis Presley, Kenny G, you name it, the music of the 1950s and early 1960s was right up Larry's alley,

Larry will be remembered for his love of family, friends and life. Put quite simply, Larry had a good run!

Larry is survived by a son Dennis R. Brouillard of Colorado and was the father of the late Ronald Brouillard who passed away in 1999. He was the brother of the late Robert Brouillard. Larry is also survived by his two grandchildren Danielle Dacoscos and Eric Brouillard, two great-grandchildren Michael and William Case along with several nieces and nephews and their families.

Larry's committal service with Military Honors and Elks Honors will be Thursday August 20, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham.

Arrangements are by the Menard - Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.

www.menardfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved