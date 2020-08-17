WOONSOCKET - Laurier M. Larry" Brouillard, 88, of Woonsocket died Saturday evening July 25, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. He was the former husband of that late Jacqueline A. (Beaudreau) Griffin who passed away in May 2017. He was also the former husband of Claire Lamontagne.Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Laplante) Brouillard. He was a lifelong resident of the city.Although his first name was technically Laurier (certainly a good French- Canadian name and one to rightly proud of) he was known to all as "Larry".Larry was a veteran of the United States Army serving during in the Korean War. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.Following his service to his country Larry was employed by Woonsocket Spinning for over 25 years before retiring. He also worked in the transport industry.Larry was a longtime member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge # 850 in Woonsocket, an organization of which he was very proud and dedicated.Larry loved to hit the open road on his motorcycle. He made many poker runs and traveled all over the New England area. Larry also liked to try his luck at the racetrack and play an exciting game of cribbage.Larry loved his music. Be it on old vinyl records or reel-to-reel Larry loved the sounds that transported him back to the days of his youth. Elvis Presley, Kenny G, you name it, the music of the 1950s and early 1960s was right up Larry's alley,Larry will be remembered for his love of family, friends and life. Put quite simply, Larry had a good run!Larry is survived by a son Dennis R. Brouillard of Colorado and was the father of the late Ronald Brouillard who passed away in 1999. He was the brother of the late Robert Brouillard. Larry is also survived by his two grandchildren Danielle Dacoscos and Eric Brouillard, two great-grandchildren Michael and William Case along with several nieces and nephews and their families.Larry's committal service with Military Honors and Elks Honors will be Thursday August 20, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham.Arrangements are by the Menard - Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.