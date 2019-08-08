|
BURRILLVILLE - Laura T. Chudy, "Auntie" 94, of Pascoag, RI, passed away with her niece, Joanne Fournier and her husband Gerry by her side, on August 5, 2019 at the Overlook Nursing Home. She was born in New Bedford, MA, a daughter of the late Manuel & Maria (Fernandes) Barroso.
Laura worked for the former Key Container Company in Pawtucket for 23 years. She was a member of the Ashton Court Club and the Portuguese Continental Union Lodge #20. Laura enjoyed bingo and gambling. She was known for her infectious smile and loved to make others laugh. She had a heart of gold and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Overlook Nursing Home and the Hope Health Hospice for the love, support and wonderful care given to "Auntie".
Besides her niece, Joanne she is survived by several other nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Sr. Mary Laura, Ida Denese and her brothers, Joseph, Domenic and Anthony Barroso and niece Christine Sadowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 12th, at 11 AM in St. Patrick's Church, Main Street, Harrisville. Burial in St. Charles Cemetery will be private. The family will receive people at the entrance of the Church from 10:30 until 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Overlook Nursing & Rehab Center, Activities Department, PO Box 152, Pascoag RI. 02859 or Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 9, 2019