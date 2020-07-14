BLACKSTONE - Laurel A. (Cummings) Sabella 57, of Blackstone died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. She was a daughter of Harry Cummings and the late Nancy (Sarri) Devoll. Laurel worked as an office manager for several local firms and most recently for CVS until her passing. She enjoyed the beach, camping, snowshoeing, her bird Kramer, and her grand "fur babies" Moose and Jada.
Laurel is survived by her children Michael Sabella and his wife Jocelyn of Warwick and her daughter Melissa Sabella of Uxbridge, her siblings: Harry Cummings and his wife Andrea of NC, Kelly Cummings and her husband James Cook of VA, Kristen Cummings of Worcester, and Cheryl Cummings of Danvers, MA. In addition, she is survived by her stepmother Rosemary Cummings and stepfather James Devoll, her former husband and friend Mike Sabella, and eight nieces.
Funeral services will be open to family and close friends only and will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4-6 PM in the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket.
