BURRILLVILLE - Laurent (Larry) E. Martin, 70, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was the life partner of Charles Brunette for 40 years. Born and raised in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Roland J. and Elaine (Gendron) Martin.
Larry's favorite things to do included travel and shopping. He also had a passion for recycling which led to his email address of dumpster diver.net. Throughout the years, he lived with Charles in Hawaii, Laguna Beach, CA and Colorado Springs and Myrtle Beach, SC. He worked for Tupperware for 15 years then moved on to a Supervisor Position in hotels and apartment complexes then into retail. He was a loving and caring individual and would go out of his way to help anyone who needed help.
Larry was the brother of Donald Martin of MA, Janice Hall of FL, and four grandchildren: Chestley, Chad and Isabella Davie and Cadence Davie-Hudgins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Elaine Davie; a brother, Roland A. Martin and a sister, Joyce Lamoureux. He will be very much missed by all.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 AM in the Community Baptist Church, 111 Church St. Pascoag. Calling hours will be Friday morning from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag, from 9 to 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 310 Wrentham Rd, Bellingham, MA. At the request of Larry and the family, please omit flowers. Donations in his name may be made to: Lifespan Cancer Institute, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 16, 2020