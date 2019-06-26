NORTH SMITHFIELD - Lawrence R. Wood, 77, of St. Paul Street, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband of Cynthia L. (Stroud) Wood. Mr. & Mrs. Wood had been married for fifty-four years.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, a son of the late Joseph and Grace (Clews) Wood, he had lived in North Smithfield since 1980.

Mr. Wood served twenty-six years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Master Chief Petty Officer. Upon retirement, he worked as a real estate broker, as the Admissions Director for Computer Ed, and as manager of New England Self Storage, North Smithfield.

He was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, Cumberland, serving as a deacon and a church elder. He loved to tend to his garden, and to travel.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly Yuszczak of North Smithfield; his son Joseph R. Wood of North Smithfield; his sister, Ruth Fleming of Philadelphia, PA; two granddaughters, Alesha Yuszczak and Taylor Yuszczak; and his buddy Sir Gilbert. He was the brother of the late Sandy Singleton.

His funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Sunday, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Private burial, with military honors, will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the American , 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3006, Warwick, R.I. 02886 would be appreciated.