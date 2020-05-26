WHITINSVILLE - Lawrence T. Adams, 97, of Whitinsville passed away Tues. May 19, 2020 in St. Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville. He was the husband of Lucille R. (Moussette) Adams who died in 2017.Mr. Adams was employed at former Whitin Machine Works in Whitinsville where he was a divisional supervisor of inspection and quality control in seven departments, and was also the general machining department foreman. He was also employed with the former Balzer's Optical Group in Waltham until his retirement. Mr. Adams worked part time for the Linwood Lumber Co. in Linwood.Mr. Adams was born February 13, 1923 in Uxbridge, the son of the late Nathan A. and Ida M. (Gould) Adams. He was a graduate of Uxbridge High School and received his Associates Degree from Worcester Jr. College.Mr. Adams served in the 380th Bombardment Group of the U.S. Army during World War II where he participated in six major Pacific Campaigns-New Guinea, Southern Philippines, Northern Solomons, Bismarch Archipelago, Luzon and Air Offensive-Japan.Mr. Adams was a member of the American Gear Manufacturing Association, the American Legion, was active in the Valley Chapel in Uxbridge and was a member of the Gideon's for over 60 years. He enjoyed hiking and camping with his family in past years.He is survived by a son Daniel T. and his wife Sandra Adams of Medfield, two grandchildren Christian Adams and Justin Adams and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son David L. Adams who died in 2007 and four brothers Nathan A. Adams Jr., Donald C. Adams, Homer G. Adams and John P. Adams.There are no public visiting hours.Graveside funeral services will be private in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville.Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons, The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.Arrangements by Buma Funeral Homes, Whitinsville.