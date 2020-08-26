1/1
Lawrence W. "Larry" Gratto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence W. "Larry" Gratto 78, passed away on August 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of thirty-six years to Donna (Ryan) Gratto. Born in Burlington, VT he was the son of the late Lawrence Gratton and Cecile Seymour.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Later, Larry worked for the Massachusetts Department of Correction for twenty years attaining the rank of Lieutenant before retiring. He then worked as a chauffeur for a private limousine service for twenty years. Larry was an avid sports fan and had a fierce loyalty to the New York Yankees. He was a great athlete who enjoyed bowling, playing racquetball and softball. He also took great pride in coaching his sons baseball and basketball teams. His greatest joy by far, was his family. He will be sadly missed by all including his rescue pup "Kisses".

Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Anthony Gratto, his wife Danielle and cherished grandchildren, Corbin and Briar of Burrillville; siblings, Jeanne Thomas of Alabama, Wanda (David) Wheelock of Vermont, Thomas Gratto, Timothy (Patricia) Gratto of New York, Albert (Barbara) Olio of Florida and special family friend Michelle Chastenay-Simpson. He was predeceased by siblings William Gratton, Marie Deforge and Angelina Nulty. He also leaves behind sister-in-law Patricia Gratton of Florida, brother-in-law Robert Deforge of Pennsylvania and brother-in-law William Nulty of Vermont.

A Christian Mass with Military Honors will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa's Church, Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Condolences can be given prior to the mass. Church doors will open at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in Larry's honor to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 26 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved