Lawrence W. "Larry" Gratto 78, passed away on August 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of thirty-six years to Donna (Ryan) Gratto. Born in Burlington, VT he was the son of the late Lawrence Gratton and Cecile Seymour.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Later, Larry worked for the Massachusetts Department of Correction for twenty years attaining the rank of Lieutenant before retiring. He then worked as a chauffeur for a private limousine service for twenty years. Larry was an avid sports fan and had a fierce loyalty to the New York Yankees. He was a great athlete who enjoyed bowling, playing racquetball and softball. He also took great pride in coaching his sons baseball and basketball teams. His greatest joy by far, was his family. He will be sadly missed by all including his rescue pup "Kisses".
Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Anthony Gratto, his wife Danielle and cherished grandchildren, Corbin and Briar of Burrillville; siblings, Jeanne Thomas of Alabama, Wanda (David) Wheelock of Vermont, Thomas Gratto, Timothy (Patricia) Gratto of New York, Albert (Barbara) Olio of Florida and special family friend Michelle Chastenay-Simpson. He was predeceased by siblings William Gratton, Marie Deforge and Angelina Nulty. He also leaves behind sister-in-law Patricia Gratton of Florida, brother-in-law Robert Deforge of Pennsylvania and brother-in-law William Nulty of Vermont.
A Christian Mass with Military Honors will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa's Church, Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Condolences can be given prior to the mass. Church doors will open at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in Larry's honor to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
