WOONSOCKET - Lea C. (Lamoureux) Pichette-Roy 99, of St. Germain Assisted Living, East School St., died on July 26, 2020 at Phillip Hulitar Center in Providence. She was a lifelong city resident. Lea was the wife of Urban F. Roy for the past nine years and the late Leo J. Pichette for sixtyone years. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Antoine and Lea (Desjardins) Lamoureux. She was a devoted full-time Mom and homemaker.Lea is survived by her daughters, Lea Allen of Osterville, MA; Lorraine Soucy and her husband Jean-Charles Soucy of Uxbridge, MA; her son Donald Pichette and his wife Stephanie of Cumberland, and sisters, Pauline Debatis of MA; Lorraine Charest of VA, and Georgette Dumas of RI, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Gerard Pichette, grandson David Allen, and siblings Claire Turcotte, Constance LeBlanc, Albert Lamoureux, Eugene Lamoureux and Julienne "Judy" Landry.She worked part-time at the former Woolworth's. Lea was a member of the Royal Traveler's and enjoyed traveling with her husband Leo. She was also a member of the Woonsocket Senior Center, St. Joseph's Senior Citizens Group, the Knights of Columbus (Council113) Ladies Auxillary, and St. Joseph's Ladies Guild.Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Donations in her memory for "CPA" and made to Open Sky Community Services, Attn: Advancement, 4 Man St. Worcester, MA 01602, or for online donations: www.openskycs.org. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.