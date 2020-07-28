WOONSOCKET - Lea C. (Lamoureux) Pichette-Roy 99, of St. Germain Assisted Living, East School St., died on July 26, 2020 at Phillip Hulitar Center in Providence. She was a lifelong city resident. Lea was the wife of Urban F. Roy for the past nine years and the late Leo J. Pichette for sixtyone years. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Antoine and Lea (Desjardins) Lamoureux. She was a devoted full-time Mom and homemaker.
Lea is survived by her daughters, Lea Allen of Osterville, MA; Lorraine Soucy and her husband Jean-Charles Soucy of Uxbridge, MA; her son Donald Pichette and his wife Stephanie of Cumberland, and sisters, Pauline Debatis of MA; Lorraine Charest of VA, and Georgette Dumas of RI, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Gerard Pichette, grandson David Allen, and siblings Claire Turcotte, Constance LeBlanc, Albert Lamoureux, Eugene Lamoureux and Julienne "Judy" Landry.
She worked part-time at the former Woolworth's. Lea was a member of the Royal Traveler's and enjoyed traveling with her husband Leo. She was also a member of the Woonsocket Senior Center, St. Joseph's Senior Citizens Group, the Knights of Columbus (Council113) Ladies Auxillary, and St. Joseph's Ladies Guild.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Donations in her memory for "CPA" and made to Open Sky Community Services, Attn: Advancement, 4 Man St. Worcester, MA 01602, or for online donations: www.openskycs.org.
