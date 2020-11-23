1/1
Leah Anne (Brown) Normandin
WOONSOCKET - NORMANDIN, LEAH ANNE (BROWN) It is with much sadness that the family of Leah Anne (Brown) Normandin grieve her passing from Covid complications on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. She was 45 years old.

Leah is the daughter of Anne M. (Kirchmeyer) and James W. Brown of Glendale, RI

Leah attended Mount St. Charles Academy and CCRI, graduating in 2003 as a Registered Nurse. She was so proud to be a nurse and practiced for many years. Always a caring and compassionate nurse, she treated her patients with an abundance of kindness and love. At the time of her passing, she was employed by the Woonsocket School Department at Hamlet Middle School. Leah loved the Culinary arts, and always enjoyed cooking gourmet meals for her family.

Besides her parents, Leah is survived by her fiancé Daniel J. Jackson, daughters Olivia and Caroline, brother Paul J. Brown (Beth) sisters Shelly A. Martel and Amy E. Brown. Leah's family and friends were so important to her and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Leah on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville, RI. Burial will be private. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, Coventry.

iannottifh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 23 to Dec. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
