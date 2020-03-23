Home

Lenora (Tosches) Perron

Lenora (Tosches) Perron Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Lenora Perron (Tosches), age 94, formerly a long-time resident of Woonsocket, RI passed away at Cross Timbers Rehabilitation & Health Center in Flower Mound, TX on March 17, 2020. Lenora was born on May 30, 1925, in Milford, MA. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Benneditina (Iannaci) Tosches. Lenora married Robert A. Perron in Milford on January 11, 1947. They had one daughter, Nancy.
She worked as a homemaker and as a sewing machine operator for the former N.E. Industry. She enjoyed taking her daily walks, gardening, cooking, crocheting, and dancing. She was a communicant of St. Agathas Church in Woonsocket. Lenora was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. Her values, love for her family and love for the Lord will always be remembered.
She is survived by her two grandchildren, Kerri Stone of Lantana, TX, and Steven Desjarlais of Somerset, MA, as well as five great-grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, and Matthew Stone of Lantana, TX and Katie and Kara Desjarlais of Somerset, MA. She was the mother of the late Nancy Desjarlais (Perron), and sister of the late Angelo and Joseph Tosches, Anna Del Signore, Rita Stets, and Grace Carmelia McGlynn.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to support melanoma research at support.aimatmelanoma.org in remembrance of her daughter, Nancy Desjarlais and her brother, Joey Tosches.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 24, 2020
