WOONSOCKET - A Memorial Mass for Leo A. Robidoux will be on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:00am in St. Joseph's Church 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Military honors to follow after Mass. All who knew Leo are invited to attend. There will be an opportunity to pay your respects to the family both before and after the Mass.Arrangements by Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home.