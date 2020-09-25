1/1
Leo Fernandes
WOONSOCKET - Leo Fernandes, 74, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband ofSusan H. (LaBarre) Fernandes.

Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Julio and Archangel Edna (Barbosa) Fernandes.

Leo was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War.

He worked for the City of Woonsocket Public Works Department for 20 years prior to retiring.

Leo enjoyed vacations at the beach, horse racing and trips to Las Vegas and Saratoga Race Course. He loved spending time with his family and friends but most of all his grandchildren.

Besides his wife Susan, he is survived by his two children, Leah Hogan and her husband Sean of Cumberland, RI, Neil Fernandes and his fiancé Jennifer Bonomo of Warwick, RI. Nine brothers, Robert Fernandes of Woonsocket, Nelson Fernandes of FL., George "Gus" Fernandes of MA., Albert Fernandes of Woonsocket, Joseph Fernandes of Woonsocket, Julio Fernandes Jr. of MA., Edward Fernandes of Cranston, RI, Roland Fernandes of Cumberland, RI, and Ronald Fernandes of Warwick, RI. Three sisters, Alice Fernandes of Woonsocket, Alcina Fernandes of Lincoln, and Fatima Duquet of FL. Three grandchildren, Brooke Hogan, Samantha Hogan and Dexter Fernandes.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was also the brother of the late Donald Fernandes and Virginia Verhoest.

A Funeral Home Service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895, followed by burial with Military Honors in the RI Veterans Cemetery South County Trail, Exeter, RI. Calling hours are on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Wounded Warriors support.woundedwariorproject.org. in Leos memory would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 25 to Oct. 3, 2020.
