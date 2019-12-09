|
WAKEFIELD - Leo George Croteau, 68, of Wakefield, passed away at home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Sciabarrasi) Croteau, together for 24 years. Born in Bellingham, MA, he was the son of the late Fernando and Juliette (Pacquette) Croteau.
Leo served honorably in the United States Army. Leo worked as a machinist for TEXTILE in Bellingham MA, he also owned a sandblast company in Bellingham, MA. For 20 years he worked for Billy Hood as a tow truck driver in Uxbridge, MA, he also worked as an offshore fisherman for 15 years. Before his retirement in 2016 he was a house painter in South County. He loved his wife's family and friends and loved finding frogs with his sons and fixing antique cars. He also enjoyed his wife's cooking, going bowling, traveling, fishing, buying stuff from Craigslist, and always helping the underdog.
Besides his wife he is survived by his brothers, Rene Croteau and his wife Pat of Maryland, Roger Croteau and his husband Steven of Oregon, Norman Croteau and his wife Irene of Cumberland, Paul Croteau and his wife Becky of Cumberland, and Donald Croteau of New Hampshire; as well as many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Harley Davidson. He was predeceased by his sons, Jason and Chad Croteau; and his brother Fernando Croteau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences,
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 10, 2019