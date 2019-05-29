WOONSOCKET - Leo H. Harpin 86, passed away at Oakland Grove Health Care Center, May 24, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son to the late Narcisse and Eva (Dussault) Harpin. He was the husband of Jacqueline B. (Belanger) Harpin with whom he had been married for 64 years. Leo was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He worked at Forte Brothers for 35 years as a heavy equipment operator. Leo loved working with his hands, and doing odd jobs around the house. He was also a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Veterans Association.

Besides his wife, he leaves three sons Roger Harpin and his wife Denise of Smithfield, Russell Harpin of Woonsocket, Marc Harpin and his husband Garo of Brookline, two daughters Janice DiSpirito and her husband Angelo of Westerly, and Ann Goudreau and her husband Richard of Glendale, a brother Oscar Harpin of Woonsocket, three sisters Yvette Gervais of Manville, Aline Allard of Forestdale, and Claire Marcotte of Harrisville, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Leo was predeceased by his brothers Raymond Harpin, Andre Harpin, Laurent Harpin and Ernest Harpin, and a sister Lucienne Miranda.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM. in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914 in his memory would be appreciated. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 30, 2019