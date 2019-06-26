PROVIDENCE - Leo R. Tanguay, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Center in Providence, RI. He was the husband of the late Irene C. (Chagnon) and son of the late Arthur Tanguay and Yvonne (Brunette). He is survived by his daughter

Lucille Richards, Leonette Tanguay, Lisa Tanguay-Berrios and her late husband Sixto Berrios, Lynne Daigneault Noury and her husband Gregg Noury as well as his grandchildren Lisa Richards, Ashley Daigneault and her wife, Lyndsey, Zachary Daigneault, Nathan Daigneault and his wife Briana Garrity; great - grandchildren Bryce Richards and Bennett Daigneault.

Leo was born in Nashua, NH and grew up in Gardner, MA with his 6 brothers and 4 sisters. He was in the travel business as owner of the former Gaulin Travel Service and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. He was also an insurance agent and financial planner, having worked for Metropolitan Life and later owning his own independent business. He loved golf, dancing and was very involved in charity and volunteer work throughout his life, having been a member of the Kiwanis Club and on the board of the Northern RI Community Mental Health Center. The Leo R. Tanguay Home in Woonsocket was named after him for his fundraising efforts through the years. He was also involved in coaching softball and ice skating for many years. Leo was devoted to his church, was a eucharistic minister and administered communion to the sick.

His funeral will be Monday, July 1st at 9am in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, 259 West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Sunday from 4pm-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made to the Hope Hospice Hulitar Center at 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 for their extraordinary compassion and care during Leo's illness.

