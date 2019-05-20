WOONSOCKET - Leon A. Lanoue, 73, of Woonsocket, died May 18, 2019 in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the husband of the late Cynthia J. (Carter) Lanoue. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Lionel and Grace (Farnon) Lanoue.

Mr. Lanoue worked for C.D. Burns Picture Framing. He was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed the Red Sox.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Lanoue of Blackstone; his daughter, Ann Carrol of Woonsocket; three siblings, Rita Desjardin, Frank and Donald Buff Lanoue; and five grandchildren, Tess and Ava Lanoue, Austin Riendeau, Elizabeth Carroll, and Travis Fontaine. He was the brother of the late David, Albert and Richard "Dick" Lanoue and Claire Hebert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ADC Initiative, 295 Lincoln St., Blackstone, MA 01504.

