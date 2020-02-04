|
WOONSOCKET - Leon P. Hebert, 88, of 10TH Ave., died February 3, 2020 in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Gertrude (Dupont) Hebert. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leon and Lillian (Recore) Hebert.
Mr. Hebert was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, where he rose quickly to the rank of Sergeant and was a participant of the Battle of Pork Chop Hill and awarded two Purple Hearts. When he returned from the war, Leon worked for a local manufacturer and eventually became the Owner and President of C & M Manufacturing Co. of Rhode Island, retiring in 1997. He also served on the board of the Woonsocket Housing Authority.
He is survived by his three children, Leon Paul Hebert and his wife Mary Jayne of Woonsocket, David Hebert of Woonsocket, and Denise Rostanzo and her husband Stephen of Dayville, CT; two brothers, Arthur and William Hebert, both of Woonsocket; three sisters, Gloria Vanmoerkerque, Jean Giguere, and Lillian Langervin, all of Woonsocket; and three grandchildren, Skyler Hebert, and Derek and Ashley Lemery. He was the brother of the late Alfred, Joseph, and George Hebert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, formerly Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in St. James Cemetery, Old River Rd., Manville. Calling hours are omitted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 5, 2020