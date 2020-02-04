Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon P. Hebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon P. Hebert Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Leon P. Hebert, 88, of 10TH Ave., died February 3, 2020 in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket. He was the husband of the late Gertrude (Dupont) Hebert. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Leon and Lillian (Recore) Hebert.

Mr. Hebert was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, where he rose quickly to the rank of Sergeant and was a participant of the Battle of Pork Chop Hill and awarded two Purple Hearts. When he returned from the war, Leon worked for a local manufacturer and eventually became the Owner and President of C & M Manufacturing Co. of Rhode Island, retiring in 1997. He also served on the board of the Woonsocket Housing Authority.

He is survived by his three children, Leon Paul Hebert and his wife Mary Jayne of Woonsocket, David Hebert of Woonsocket, and Denise Rostanzo and her husband Stephen of Dayville, CT; two brothers, Arthur and William Hebert, both of Woonsocket; three sisters, Gloria Vanmoerkerque, Jean Giguere, and Lillian Langervin, all of Woonsocket; and three grandchildren, Skyler Hebert, and Derek and Ashley Lemery. He was the brother of the late Alfred, Joseph, and George Hebert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, formerly Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in St. James Cemetery, Old River Rd., Manville. Calling hours are omitted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.

www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -