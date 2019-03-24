Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Emerson Road
Harrisville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Comtois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona D. "Pat" Comtois

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leona D. "Pat" Comtois Obituary
BURRILLVILLE – Leona "Pat" D. (Chauvin) Comtois, 77, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. A resident of Round Top Road, Harrisville, she was the wife of the late Norman E. Comtois. Born in Bridgeton, she was the daughter of the late Dolphis and Laura (Hebert) Chauvin.

She worked for the Box Company of Pawtucket. Pat was an avid Patriots and World Wrestling fan.

She is survived by a daughter, Marsha J. Comtois of Harrisville; a brother, Roger Chauvin of Summerfield, Fla., and a sister, Lucille Jones of Tucson, Ariz. She was the sister of the late Leo and Dolphis Comtois and Lillian Dumas.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Emerson Road, Harrisville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag, RI 02859.

www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now