|
|
BURRILLVILLE – Leona "Pat" D. (Chauvin) Comtois, 77, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. A resident of Round Top Road, Harrisville, she was the wife of the late Norman E. Comtois. Born in Bridgeton, she was the daughter of the late Dolphis and Laura (Hebert) Chauvin.
She worked for the Box Company of Pawtucket. Pat was an avid Patriots and World Wrestling fan.
She is survived by a daughter, Marsha J. Comtois of Harrisville; a brother, Roger Chauvin of Summerfield, Fla., and a sister, Lucille Jones of Tucson, Ariz. She was the sister of the late Leo and Dolphis Comtois and Lillian Dumas.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Emerson Road, Harrisville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag, RI 02859.
www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 25, 2019