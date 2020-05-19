WOONSOCKET - Leona (Boisvert) Fisette 87, formerly of MacArthur Rd., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger R. Fisette. Leona was born in Bellingham, MA a daughter of the late Raymond and Yvonne (LaBranche) Boisvert.
Leona worked for Pawtucket Dress for twenty-three years. She was a gifted seamstress and could take pieces of cloth and transform them into beautiful garments for her family to wear. She also worked part time for the Woonsocket School Department Lunch Program. Being raised on a farm in Blackstone gave her the tools to cultivate the beautiful flower gardens that she so loved and enjoyed. Leona was kind and thoughtful and loved giving of herself whether it be baking for the grandchildren or stopping to pick up that special thing she knew you would love.
She is survived by her children Donald Fisette and his wife Lise of Woonsocket, Marc Fisette and his wife Marie of Eastford, CT, and Diane Heffernan and her husband Ron St. Pere of Uxbridge, MA, a sister Beatrice Proulx of North Smithfield, six grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Alphonse, Raymond, Aline, Muriel, and Dorothy Boisvert, Gloria Lussier, and Doris Oliviera.
A funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church and burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery will be private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 19 to May 20, 2020.