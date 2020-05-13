Leona Y. (Langlois) Rinfrette
BURRILLVILLE - Leona Y. Rinfrette, 102, of Pascoag, RI passed away on May 10, 2020, at the Bayberry Commons. She was the wife of the late Lawrence J. Rinfrette, born Oakland, RI, daughter of the late Albert & Delia (Demarse) Langlois.

Leona worked in area textiles. She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church and a lifelong resident of Burrillville.

She is survived by her daughter Elaine S. Rinfrette of East Concord, NY and grandson Daniel Rothman.

She was preceded in death by her son, David A. Rinfrette and her grandson, Charles Rothman.

Funeral services and burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Oakland. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the New England Diabetes Association 260 Cochituate Rd., #202 2nd Floor Suite, 200 Framingham, MA 01701.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 13 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
