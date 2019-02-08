WOONSOCKET - Leonard J. Cotnoir, 87, of Woonsocket, RI passed away on February 6, 2019, at the Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Florence (Denault) Cotnoir. Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Emile & Anna (Marks) Cotnoir.

Leonard retired from North American Phillips Co, previously he worked for Winsor Construction, W&S Laundry in Blackstone and the former First Ward Club. He was a Navy veteran serving during Korea, a lifelong member of the Cercle Laurier, he enjoyed woodworking and doing crossword puzzles.

He is survived by his children Karen Jackson and her husband Scott of Charles Town West Virginia, Leonard R. Cotnoir and his wife Deborah of Coventry, Philip Cotnoir and his wife Elaine of Blackstone, Tracy Champagne and her husband Michael of Woonsocket and Patricia Carignan and Keith of Woonsocket, grandchildren Jason, Jeffrey, Jordan, Stephanie, Matthew, Ryan, Tanya, Brian, Dylan, Michaela, Xavier, Addison, Thomas, Marissa, Ashley, Jason, Yogen, Kristyn, and John Paul, great grandchildren Abbey, Maddison, Khloe, Julianna and Noella. He is also survived by his siblings Robert Cotnoir, Anna Mae Viens, Paul Cotnoir, William Kerrigan and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Earl, Emile, Vincent, Donald, Raymond and Russell Cotnoir.

His funeral will be held Monday at 9am from the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket, military honors will follow the mass. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

