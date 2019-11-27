|
BLACKSTONE - Lidia (Lucka) Rzepka, 94, of Susan Dr., Blackstone, died November 26, 2019 in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Edmund J. Rzepka. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Mikolaj and Anna (Kostecka) Lucki.
Mrs. Rzepka was a true homemaker and would always lend a helping hand. She grew up handling a wide variety of chores at her family home and grew to appreciate cooking meals for large gatherings and spending time with her family. Lidia was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed travelling, dancing, and word searches.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Bielat and her husband Jack of Blackstone; and three grandchildren, Christopher, Erica and Jeffrey Bielat. She was the sister of the late Joseph Lucki, Olga Miszke, Jaroslawa Trocki, and Irene Lucki.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 beginning with visitation at 2:30 PM followed by a service at 4:30 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893 or to The Friendly Home Activities Fund, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 28, 2019